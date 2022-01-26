SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are behind bars following multiple fights and fires on the east side of Sioux Falls on Monday.

Prosecutors say it started with an argument after a young mother moved out of her boyfriend’s apartment and into her parents’ house, taking their baby with her.

At police briefing on Tuesday, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said firefighters responded to a car fire just before 3 a.m. Monday. Around 7 a.m., fire crews were called back to the location for a house fire.

Investigators believe a Molotov cocktail was used to start the house fire in the northeast part of the city.

Seven people, including a 1-month old, were inside the house when the fire was started, police said. Officials say everyone was able to get out safely.

After further investigation, police discovered the fires were started by the boyfriend of the car owner. Police arrested 21-year-old Ahmed Amir Mohamed on 1st degree arson charges later Monday. According to court documents, Ahmed admitted to a 911 dispatcher that he started his girlfriend’s house on fire.

Clemens says investigators found a container of gasoline near the home.

But the crimes didn’t stop when the fire was out.

At 8:15 a.m., the girlfriend, Council Mohamed, walked into Washington High School. Attorneys say she was upset that her car and home had burned and was looking for someone. When administrators tried to stop her, police say she kicked and punched them and left.

Minutes later, Council went to a home, where court papers say her boyfriend lived, and threw concrete chunks at another man, who lived in the building.

She’s also accused of assaulting a correctional officer when she was brought to jail.

Ahmed and Council both appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. The judge set Ahmed’s bond at $50,000 cash only. Council’s bond is $10,000 cash only.