Man sentenced to time served for theft from South Dakota tribal college

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced to time served and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to stealing from the Oglala Lakota College.

John Jay Hussman III was sentenced earlier this fall at the federal court in Rapid City after pleading guilty to embezzling from a Native American tribal organization.

It’s unclear how many days in jail Hussman served for a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped a charge of larceny for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 from a Pizza Hut in 2017.