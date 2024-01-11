SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–The snow and colder temperatures have many Sioux Falls runners heading indoors for their workout this week.



But we caught up with one avid runner who set out on the streets of Sioux Falls Tuesday night for a 7-mile run. The unique goal he’s now achieved in tonight’s Positively KELOLAND.

Sioux Falls Christian graduate Bailey Vande Griend has been a runner all of his life.

“I ran in college and high school and after finishing running in college, I was like, well what do I do next? This was the first thing that came to mind,” Vande Griend said.

He’s continued to run about five days a week, all six or seven mile runs.

“You’re not going to have motivation every day, days like today are a great example, definitely didn’t want to go out today,” Vande Griend said. “A lot of runs in super windy conditions and rain and snowy roads with no sidewalks, things like that, definitely wasn’t easy.”

But a determination to complete a goal he set for himself nearly two years ago has kept him out running.

“My goal was to run every single road in Sioux Falls, including some roads that go outside city limits, just in case someone would say, well you didn’t run this road, I wanted to cover all my bases,” Vande Griend said.

With his extra effort, he’s now run more than 3,500 miles of Sioux Falls City streets, making sure he ran routes that took him through every single roadway in the city.

“I learned that Sioux Falls is a lot bigger than I thought, I lived in the same place for a long time, so you see the same things. I just wanted to see what Sioux Falls had to offer and it has a lot to offer,” Vande Griend said.

From discovering new businesses…

“We actually recently had our furnace tuned up and I found the company that did it for us because I saw them on a run and they had a sign up that they had a deal, that’s what we ended up using. Never would have known that otherwise,” Vande Griend said.

…to actually choosing the neighborhood where he wanted to buy his first house.

“I did a run out there and thought man this neighborhood is really nice I’m going to wait until one pops up here and that’s why were’ where we are now,” Vande Griend said.

Vande Griend’s journey through the city has paid off in more ways than he ever imagined, especially as he crossed the finish line last night, running the final leg of his journey through every street in Sioux Falls.

“It honestly feels amazing,” Vande Griend said.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says Bailey is the first person he’s ever heard of officially tracking his runs on the Strava app through every street in the city.