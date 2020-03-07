Man rescued from South Dakota grain bin

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man is recovering after getting trapped in a grain bin near Pierre.

KCCR Radio reports the man became trapped in the east of Pierre on Friday afternoon.

Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul says firefighters arrived to find local residents already had a rope around the man so he wouldn’t sink any further.

Firefighters tried to build a wall around the man and scoop out the grain inside the wall and cut holes in the bin to let grain escape.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

