Man rescued by multiple crews, helicopter in western South Dakota

BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota National Guard helicopter crew hoisted a man to safety after he fell 100 feet in the Badlands National Park on Saturday.

Local volunteer firefighters and Park Service Rangers found the 33-year-old man in a deep crevasse in the Norbeck Pass area, suffering from head injuries just before 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say crews made several attempts to pull the man out with ropes, but when those efforts failed, they notified the National Guard.

A Black Hawk helicopter hoisted the man out of the crevasse around 8:45 p.m. and turned him over to an ambulance crew for transport to Monument Hospital in Rapid City.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

