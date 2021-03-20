Man pleads not guilty in fatal Rapid City stabbing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Box Elder man has pleaded not guilty to charges in a fatal stabbing in Rapid City last summer.

Thirty-year-old Barry Allman is charged in Pennington County with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Lance Baumgarten.

Allman entered the plea Friday during his first court appearance.

A police affidavit says Allman stabbed Baumgarten in the chest at a Rapid City apartment on Aug. 6 after becoming mad at him.

Allman was arrested for the homicide near Wanblee the next day by Oglala Sioux tribal officers.