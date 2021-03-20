Man pleads not guilty in fatal Rapid City stabbing

South Dakota News

by: , Rapid City Journal

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Box Elder man has pleaded not guilty to charges in a fatal stabbing in Rapid City last summer.

Thirty-year-old Barry Allman is charged in Pennington County with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Lance Baumgarten.

Allman entered the plea Friday during his first court appearance.

A police affidavit says Allman stabbed Baumgarten in the chest at a Rapid City apartment on Aug. 6 after becoming mad at him.

Allman was arrested for the homicide near Wanblee the next day by Oglala Sioux tribal officers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News