Man killed, teen wounded in separate South Dakota shootings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City authorities say one man was killed in a Thursday night shooting and a teen was wounded by a police officer after refusing to put down a shotgun early Friday morning.

The police shooting happened after a traffic stop about 3:45 a.m. Friday. One of the occupants ran from the vehicle and a second person, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, got out of the car holding a shotgun.

Police Chief Don Hedrick says the officer “asked repeatedly” for the teen to drop the shotgun and he refused. Hedrick says the officer fired and the boy fell to the ground.

The fatal shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday, when officers arriving on scene found a 31-year-old man lying in the street.