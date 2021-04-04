Man killed in fertilizer truck crash in South Dakota

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOODWIN, S.D. (AP) — A man is dead after he apparently crashed a fertilizer truck in South Dakota

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the 33-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon north of Goodwin.

Authorities have not released his name pending notification of family. South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said the truck rolled after the man apparently failed to negotiate a curve.

Mangan said the man was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News