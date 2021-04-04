Man killed in fertilizer truck crash in South Dakota

GOODWIN, S.D. (AP) — A man is dead after he apparently crashed a fertilizer truck in South Dakota

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the 33-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon north of Goodwin.

Authorities have not released his name pending notification of family. South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said the truck rolled after the man apparently failed to negotiate a curve.

Mangan said the man was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.