Man killed after tractor rolls into ditch near Tea, SD

TEA, S.D. (KCAU) – A man died after his tractor rolled into a ditch near Tea, South Dakota.

Sunday around 4:30 p.m., a 74-year-old man was operating a 1930 Minneapolis-Moline tractor and mowing the ditches along the 269th Street about two miles northwest of Tea, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety

The tractor was in the north ditch when it rolled on top of the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.