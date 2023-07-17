LANGFORD, S.D. (KELO) — One man was killed Friday afternoon in a farm implement accident five miles northeast of Langford, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

A 21-year-old female was operating a field sprayer when the boom of the equipment came in contact with a Freightliner Cacadia semi-truck and trailer.

The truck and trailer was parked on 420th Avenue near 119th Street, which is a minimum maintenance road. The boom of the sprayer struck the parked semi-trailer and then struck the 45-year-old male who was standing next to the trailer.

The male was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital. The female was not injured.

The names of the two people involved have not been released pending notification of family. The SDHP is investigating the crash.