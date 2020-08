Man indicted on attempted murder charge in Pierre shooting

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a grand jury has indicted a man on an attempted first-degree murder charge in the shooting of a Pierre man in July.

Derek At The Straight is also charged with committing a felony while armed with a gun and aggravated assault. He’s in the Hughes County Jail in Pierre on a $50,000 bond.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Pierre was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital on July 9 after suffering severe, life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

