SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 44-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 29 near the Lennox exit on Wednesday afternoon, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

A Dodge Ram pickup driven by the 44-year-old man was going northbound on I-29 and crossed over the median into the south lanes. The pickup then went into a field to the west before coming back into the southbound lanes. The pickup then crashed into a semi-truck and trailer.

The pickup driver got out of the vehicle and headed on foot toward an area where other vehicles were stopped because of the crash, according to the DPS. He then ran across the median from the southbound to the northbound lanes where he was hit by another vehicle, according to the DPS. He received life-threatening injuries and was flown by Avera Care Flight to the Hospital.

There were no other injuries. The crash is still under investigation. The crash happened at about 3:17 p.m.