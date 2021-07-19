Man found dead in South Dakota, officer shoots armed individual

OGLALA, S.D. (AP) — Oglala Sioux police say a tribal officer shot and wounded an armed individual after responding to a domestic disturbance on the Pine Ridge Reservation and finding a man dead.

Police say they received a call about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a Highway 41 address in Oglala. The responding officer found a man who was deceased and another individual “brandishing a weapon.”

The officer shot the person with the weapon, who was then taken into custody. The officer was not injured.

No other details were provided. The FBI is investigating.