Man fatally injured at Black Hills ski resort

LEAD, S.D. (AP) – Officials at a ski resort in the Black Hills say a man has died after he was injured on one of the slopes over the weekend.

The death occurred at Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead on Saturday afternoon.

Resort spokeswoman Linda Derosier says management and staff send their sincere condolences to the man’s family and friends.

The fatal injury occurred on the eve of Terry Peak joining with the National Ski Areas Association’s #RideAnotherDay campaign, which encourages skiers and snowboarders to slow down and be ready to avoid collisions.