SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an arrest that directly impacts several families in neighborhoods across Sioux Falls.

Every purple icon on this map represents a car stolen during the month of July.

Red represents multiple cars. Tonight a Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of committing several of these crimes.

Cars stolen in Sioux Falls in July

20-year old Matthew Hill is charged with stealing at least seven cars, eluding police and crashing into a patrol car.

Yesterday, his alleged crimes reached a new level.

Hill is now charged with four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement.

Just after 11:00 Tuesday morning, the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force zeroed in on an apartment near Pioneer Spray Park.

Deputies went inside.

Matthew Hill

Police say that’s where they found Matthew Hill.

And he made comments about harming law enforcement, about shooting them

Task Force members immediately evacuated the apartment and called for backup.

Our swat team was activated. We had information that he had access to weapons inside.

Armed officers responded, making for a tense afternoon in the north side neighborhood.

We had essentially a standoff. We had negotiators working to get him to come out.

That wasn’t happening, so six hours in, SWAT members used pepper spray to force Hill to come outside.

Once Hill was out, investigators went back in.

There were three weapons that were found inside the apartment after he was arrested.

Police say at least two of the guns were stolen and additional charges are possible.

One week ago today, Hill was released from jail on another case involving a stolen vehicle.

Since then, eight new criminal cases have been filed against him.

Hill is scheduled to be back in court tomorrow.