Man facing kidnapping, aggravated assault charges in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A 23-year-old man was taken to the Minnehaha County jail and is facing a list of charges including aggravated assault and kidnapping.

On Saturday night, police said the victim was at a friend’s house with her one-year-old child when her boyfriend and father of the child, Brandon Craig, showed up.

Police said he took the child and grabbed the woman by her hair, forcing her outside and into his car. Craig then took off driving and almost crashed. When he slowed down, the woman was able to get out of the car, but the baby was still inside.

“We had some people that called us in, as he was driving away, we had an officer that saw the car tried to stop it, and he took off at a high rate of speed so the officer stopped and did not pursue him,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police reported that Craig dropped off the child at a relative’s house. He was arrested a short time later. The woman had minor injuries, and the child was not hurt.