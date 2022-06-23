SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As police were investigating a crime scene, a car drove through the police tape.

Authorities say several officers were yelling at the man to stop before he ended up in the middle of the crime scene.

Joshua Rome

Police say 39-year-old Joshua Rome had several warrants for his arrest and was intoxicated.

“The crime tape was up, we have barriers in different areas. There were police cars blocking roads and all of that is designed to keep people back to let the officers have time in a safe environment to process the scene,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Rome faces charges of DWI, reckless driving and littering.