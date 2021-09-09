Man dies while in custody of Sioux Falls police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man died while he was being arrested by Sioux Falls police for allegedly breaking into a house.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday afternoon after a woman who was in the house was able to report that the man had a gun and was acting erratically.

The woman told police she thought the man was hallucinating. Officers were able to convince the man to come out of the house and leave the gun inside. Police say the man was making odd movements before he was handcuffed and collapsed on the way to a squad car.

The 31-year-old man, of Lower Brule, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.