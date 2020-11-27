Man dies in South Dakota rollover

CONDE, S.D. (KCAU) – One man died early Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of northeastern South Dakota.

A 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling west on South Dakota Highway 20 Wednesday around 7:35 a.m., according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The vehicle went into the north ditch, back across the roadway and into the south ditch where it rolled.

Officials said the 22-year-old male driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

