Man dies in crash near Flandreau, S.D.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KCAU) – A gruesome Saturday morning car crash on Interstate 29 has claimed the life of a 60-year-old man and injured an 11-year-old girl.

According to South Dakota authorities, the man was driving a pick-up truck with the young girl in the passenger seat. They were traveling northbound on I-29 near Flandreau when he hit a patch of ice and lost control, rolling the vehicle.

Not wearing his seatbelt, the driver was then ejected onto the southbound lanes where he was struck by an SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 11-year-old girl was wearing her seat belt at the time and only suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by South Dakota’s Highway Patrol.

