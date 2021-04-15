Man dead after skid loader goes into water in South Dakota

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota officials say a man has died during a deadly farm incident involving a skid loader near Baltic, S.D.

First responders and authorities were called to an area west of Baltic late Wednesday afternoon for a report of a skid loader driving into water, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Before first responders arrived, family members and neighbors were able to remove the ski loader from the farm pond. Once the skid loader was removed, a male victim was found.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.