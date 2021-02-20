Man convicted to robbing same South Dakota bank twice

South Dakota News

by: Argus Leader,

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Nebraska man of robbing the same bank in South Dakota twice in a year’s time.

Ferris Valentine was convicted of two counts of bank robbery Thursday in Sioux Falls.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota says the 54-year-old Omaha man and a partner robbed the First National Bank in Sioux Falls in November 2016.

Valentine robbed the same bank the following November. DNA was taken from the first robbery scene in 2016.

A match to Valentine’s partner in 2018 led law enforcement to Valentine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News