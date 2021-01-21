Man charged in Rapid City triple homicide appears in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A New York City man accused of killing three people in Rapid City made his first appearance in Pennington County Court, nearly five months after the alleged triple homicide.

Thirty-six-year-old Arnson Absolu is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy and Dakota Zaiser. Red Willow, a 26-year-old from Rapid City, and Nagy, a 29-year-old from Greeley, Colorado, were found dead August 24 from multiple bullet wounds inside a car at the park.

The body of the 22-year-old Zaiser, of Rapid City was found in some woods outside the city about a month later.

Police have said all three killings may be related to drugs.

Absolu made his initial appearance Wednesday via a video feed from the jail.