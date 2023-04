SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sisseton man is in federal custody, accused of murdering a child in 1992.

57-year-old James Adams Junior made his first court appearance this week. He pleaded not guilty.

Court documents say Adams inflicted deadly blunt force trauma to the girl’s body and head. The document says the crime was premeditated and deliberate.

Documents filed do not include the victim’s name or say whether the girl’s death was reported at the time.