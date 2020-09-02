Man bites 2 officers arresting him on suspicion of assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a Sioux Falls man bit two officers who were trying to arrest him for assaulting his girlfriend.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the 30-year-old man got in a fight with the woman early Tuesday while she waited for a ride from a friend.

Clemens says the man started hitting the woman and threatened to kill her. After the friend pulled up, the man and woman got into another vehicle and drove away. The friend called police.

Police found them nearby and when they tried to arrest the man he fought with them and bit two officers.