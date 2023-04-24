SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to an arson fire at a d daycare in White River, the Mellette/Todd County Sheriff’s Office said.

The daycare fire was reported at 1 a.m. Monday and a home invasion was reported about a block away at the same time, the sheriff’s office Facebook post said.

The man was connected to the daycare arson and break-in. He was arrested on charges of arson, burglary, ingestion of methamphetamine, simple assault on law enforcement and attempted escape.

He is being held in the Winner city jail as of Monday morning.