Man arrested in killing of Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver.

Thirty-year-old Casey Bonhorst was killed February 26 as he was making a delivery to a home on the city’s east side.

As Bonhorst walked back to his car, he was approached by a man with a gun who attempted to rob him.

Bonhorst was shot and died. Police said at the time that the suspect ran away.

A $25,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Several tips came in and led authorities to develop a suspect, who was arrested Wednesday.