Man arrested in killing of Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver.

Thirty-year-old Casey Bonhorst was killed February 26 as he was making a delivery to a home on the city’s east side.

As Bonhorst walked back to his car, he was approached by a man with a gun who attempted to rob him.

Bonhorst was shot and died. Police said at the time that the suspect ran away.

A $25,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Several tips came in and led authorities to develop a suspect, who was arrested Wednesday. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories