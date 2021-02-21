Man arrested in killing of 82-year-old South Dakota woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of killing an 82-year-old woman in her Rapid City home was arrested on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

James Jumping Eagle is charged with felony first-degree murder in the death Reta McGovern on Feb. 10, according to online court records. Oglala Sioux police say Jumping Eagle was arrested by a fugitive task force about 8:45 p.m. Saturday at a home a couple of miles south of Manderson.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the suspect was apprehended without incident.

McGovern, who lived alone, was found dead with a laceration to her throat on Feb. 10. Police announced Friday that Jumping Eagle was identified as the suspect through forensic DNA and called it a targeted crime.