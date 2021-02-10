Man arrested for string of suspicious fires in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police say they have arrested a 68-year-old man suspected of setting numerous fires in the last few months.

Police say the man admitted during an interview on Monday to setting ablaze two garages on Dec. 6, a freight room on Dec. 31 and a garage on Jan. 23.

The man is facing one count of first-degree arson and three counts of second-degree arson. Police say other charges are likely as the investigation continues.

It’s not clear whether the suspect has been formally charged or whether he has a lawyer.