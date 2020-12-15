Man arrested, facing numerous charges in South Dakota shooting

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Monday morning shooting of a 21-year-old man in rural Hughes County.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office said Juan Pinela is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, and ingestion of a controlled substance.

Deputies say Pinela shot the victim in the chest. Authorities arrested Pinela two hours later, after he crashed his vehicle.

The victim was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. His condition is not known.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss