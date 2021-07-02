Man arrested after S.D. authorities find him passed out behind wheel

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — Deputies in Lincoln County, South Dakota arrested a man after they found him passed out in his vehicle at an intersection.

According to a post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, deputies arrested a driver found passed out behind the wheel at the intersection of SD Hwy 17 & 272nd St.

Officials said the driver was arrested for DUI 5th, open container and no driver’s license.

Authorities remind drivers to be safe and make good decisions during the holiday weekend. If you see an impaired driver, call 911.