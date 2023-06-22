SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man with a long criminal history is accused of robbing a Sioux Falls casino and raping a woman who worked there.

Police say 36-year-old Marian Brooks held up Ace’s Casino on South Cliff Avenue using a stolen gun, just before 11 Tuesday night.

Mugshot of Marian Brooks

Authorities say he took cash and then raped the clerk in a back room.

As soon as he left she called the police and was able to give them a good description. There was also surveillance video.

“There is absolutely no connection and that’s one of the things that makes this so troubling. Frequently when we have robberies, it’s a stranger and obviously, this is taking it to a whole new level with the sexual assault,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Authorities found Brooks around 3:30 Wednesday morning, in central Sioux Falls and brought him into custody.

He faces numerous charges including rape and robbery.