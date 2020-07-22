South Dakota man accused of stabbing, assaulting, threatening 5 people

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man is accused of stealing two pickup trucks, breaking into three homes and stabbing, assaulting, or threatening five people during a nearly hour-long crime spree.

Police say 33-year-old Billy Robertson was arrested Tuesday after driving toward an officer who fired multiple shots at him, but did not hit him.

According to officials, the crime spree began when Robertson was involved in a disturbance at one home about 4 a.m. where he stole a pickup truck. Later he struggled with a homeowner at another house and stabbed him.

Officials say he was eventually arrested after driving across a golf course just before he veered toward the officer who fired his weapon.

