SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after shooting a man at the Flying J in northwestern Sioux Falls.

37 year-old Michael Harvey was initially arrested for aggravated assault, committing a felony with a firearm, possession of a firearm by former violent offender and possession of stolen property. The gun had been reported stolen out of Texas.

The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office added a charge for attempted murder later Wednesday morning.

The Sioux Falls Police Department was dispatched to the Flying J Travel Plaza on North Granite Lane at 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26.

A man parked his vehicle in the lot and entered the store with a dog. He made a comment that he was going to leave the dog there, then walked outside.

The clerk got ahold of her boss, who was the victim. The boss grabbed the dog, found the man outside and told the man they weren’t able to have the dog inside.

“About 20 minutes later or so, the man with the dog walked into the store, placed a bullet on the counter and essentially made a threat that this was going to be for the victim,” SFPD Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

The victim grabbed the bullet and walked to a back room to call 911. He turned and saw the suspect pointing a gun at him.

The suspect fired the gun twice, hitting the victim in the arm twice. The suspect then left.

Officers found the gun outside the store and the suspect nearby as well.