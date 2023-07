ONIDA, S.D. (KELO) — The Ringneck Energy ethanol plant in Onida was rocked by an explosion and fire Sunday afternoon.

Six employees were at work at the time of the explosion.

No one was hurt.

The Chief of the Onida Volunteer Fire Department says there is major structural damage to the ethanol processing portion of the plant.

The Sheriff’s Office has secured the scene.

One mile of Old Highway 83 will be closed until further notice.