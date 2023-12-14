BEAVER CREEK, M.N. (KELO) — A Luverne, Minnesota man was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon near Beaver Creek, Minnesota.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department was called to the area for a possibly deceased man lying in the ditch.

On scene, authorities determined 76-year-old William Krotzer had been hit by what is believed to be a newer model Chevrolet Z-71 pickup and died at the scene.

His vehicle was found with a flat tire about a mile away.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.