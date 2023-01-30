SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country artist Luke Bryan will perform on Oct. 12 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, according to a news release from the PREMIER Center.

Bryan is a five-time country entertainer of the year. His stop in Sioux Falls is part of his “Country on Tour” that starts on June 15.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time on Friday, Feb. 3, at Lukebryan.com, according to the news release.

The PREMIER Center broke a record in 2022. It generated around $16 million worth of total revenue for 2022. That’s a new record from $14 million set in 2019.

Bryan’s concert is one of several country artists scheduled for 2023. Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn and Kenny Chesney are among those who will also perform at the PREMIER Center.