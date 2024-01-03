MONTROSE, S.D. (KELO) — A Michigan Family is asking for help to bring a young sled dog home.

The puppy took off following a crash on Interstate 90 last week.

Griffin is a 5-month-old Alaskan Husky who is taking on the icy terrain of South Dakota all alone.

His owners, who were on their way to Wyoming to go dog sledding, hit ice on the Vermillion River Bridge near the Montrose exit.

While no one was injured in the crash, the trailer that was holding 29 sled dogs opened, releasing them onto the interstate.

“We were on scene for a couple of hours and we were able to get through the use of the fire department and emergency management. We were able to catch all but two. And then one was found, I believe, the next day, and then the one that’s still missing,” says McCook County Deputy Anna Misar.

5-month-old Griffin was spotted a few times in the area over the following days. However, he is still in shock from the crash.

“He was up near Highway 38 and we were able to get him within ten feet of his kennel and he just barked a couple of times and took off. So it’s just very much I don’t know what’s going on, scared, don’t trust anything type of attitude,” says Dog Owner Jana Roberts.

Roberts enlisted the help of The Retrievers, a group that helps locate missing dogs. The volunteer group relies heavily on sightings of Griffin to create a plan to track him down.

“We lose sleep at night because once a case becomes ours, that dog becomes ours too. And we are I mean, we’re hoping that we’ll get some more sightings now that we’ve had more signs put out,” says The Retrievers Beth Capistran.

“I mean, our entire world literally exploded around him. And then the one thing he was familiar with, his sister came out and went with us. And so now he’s completely alone. So yeah, I think it’s more absolute fear, terror, unknown circumstances,” says Roberts.

Working to bring this lost pup in from the cold.

Capistran says if you see Griffin to not approach him, don’t make contact, and do not follow him, as this will push him further away. Instead, call The Retrievers with the time and location of his appearance.

Click here for more information on Griffin.

(612) 321-8774 is the number to contact with information on Griffin’s location.