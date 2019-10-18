Lost hunter found safe in South Dakota; another still missing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a lost hunter has been found safe in western South Dakota.

Pennington County sheriff’s authorities say the 72-year-old man from Alexandria, South Dakota, was elk hunting with friends when he was reported missing around 9 p.m. Thursday.

A sheriff’s deputy found the man about 90 minutes later. The Rapid City Journal reports the man was not hurt.

The search included the use of a thermal drone.

The man is the second hunter reported missing in October in the Black Hills.

On Oct.1, 66-year-old Larry Genzlinger of Howard was hunting near Deerfield Lake in western Pennington County when he was reported missing. Searchers were out again Friday looking for Genzlinger.

