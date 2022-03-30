PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks two weeks until members of the South Dakota House of Representatives will decide on the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who was driving the car that struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever in 2020.

Following the announcement on Monday that a majority of the House Select Committee on Investigation is not recommending impeachment, Republican speaker of the House and committee chair Spencer Gosch looked ahead to April 12.

“We will convene as a chamber, and if anybody wishes to bring articles of impeachment at that particular time they may,” Gosch said Monday. “Any two members can do that.”

Gosch also complimented the committee’s work.

“I’m very proud of the work that the committee’s done,” Gosch said Monday. “I think that they were very extensive in their work.”

Last year Rep. Will Mortenson, also a Republican, introduced a resolution calling for Ravnsborg’s impeachment. On Tuesday he shared his thoughts on the select committee’s report.

“I read through the report today, and I got to say that I was a little disappointed in the finding,” Mortenson said. “I think that it, they constructed pretty narrowly the grounds for impeachment.”

Democratic Rep. Oren Lesmeister has weighed in on Ravnsborg’s actions.

“Relying on law enforcement’s testimony, reading the report that even the majority put out, I think there’s some wrongdoing, I guess, in my mind,” Lesmeister said.

Impeachment requires 36 votes of support in the House, which has 70 members.

“At this point with what’s been put in front of me, I would be more inclined to support impeachment,” Lesmeister said. “Now, between now and April 12th, I will do my due diligence to look at more evidence.”

“From my position, it sure looks to me like our duty in impeachment under the constitution has been triggered in the house and that we should move forward and send this over to the Senate for a full trial,” Mortensen said.

Conviction requires 24 votes in the Senate, which has 35 members.

