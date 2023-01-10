SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s legislative session begins Tuesday, and shortly after it starts, Gov. Kristi Noem will deliver her State of the State address. According to the governor’s office, she “will focus on building the American Dream, promoting stronger families, and securing South Dakota now and for the future.”

Republican Tim Reed of Brookings will serve in the South Dakota Senate during the session.

“She covered quite a few important issues in the budget address, and so really I don’t have anything that I think next needs to be talked about,” Reed said. “I just really want to make sure that we’re focusing on nursing homes and then whether or not the 5% increase is enough for the inflation that we’re seeing.”

That 5% increase would be for teachers and state workers as well as Medicaid reimbursement.

“I’d like to hear how we’re going to address our nursing home crisis where we have 27 nursing homes that are not funded appropriately,” Democrat Linda Duba of Sioux Falls said. “I want to hear about how we want to treat our state employees and our teachers.”

Duba will be in the House of Representatives for the upcoming session; she and Reed are each set to take an oath of office on Tuesday. Noem’s State of the State address is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Central time on Tuesday as well.

“She’ll talk about corrections because there’s been a big focus on that, as there should be,” Duba said. “We’ve got some real opportunities there. She’ll talk about health care in general and her approach in terms of helping the elderly.”

“We’ve done a good job with mental health care for adults, and now we really have to look at juveniles,” Reed said. “It really came to light when we started talking about juvenile justice, and most of the issues really boil down to a lot of mental health issues.”