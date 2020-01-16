Longest-serving South Dakota chief justice bids farewell

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) –South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson has delivered his final State of the Judiciary address in Pierre.
The judge used his 19th speech to the Legislature to push for a court system that helps people address drug addiction and stay out of prison. He called drug addiction an “evil” that leads to crimes and requested funding from law enforcement for addiction treatment connected to drug and DUI courts.
Gilbertson is South Dakota’s the longest-serving chief justice and will leave the office in January next year.
Latest Stories
- Watch Live: House presents articles to Senate to begin Trump’s impeachment trial
- Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in December
- Hawkeye wrestling to honor four-time All-American battling leukemia
- Big Game Bound Week 20: Championship Sunday preview
- Watchdog says White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid