Longest-serving South Dakota chief justice bids farewell

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) –South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson has delivered his final State of the Judiciary address in Pierre.

The judge used his 19th speech to the Legislature to push for a court system that helps people address drug addiction and stay out of prison. He called drug addiction an “evil” that leads to crimes and requested funding from law enforcement for addiction treatment connected to drug and DUI courts.

Gilbertson is South Dakota’s the longest-serving chief justice and will leave the office in January next year.

