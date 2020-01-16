Breaking News
Watch Live: House presents articles to Senate to begin Trump’s impeachment trial

Longest-serving South Dakota chief justice bids farewell

South Dakota News

by: STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) –South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson has delivered his final State of the Judiciary address in Pierre.

The judge used his 19th speech to the Legislature to push for a court system that helps people address drug addiction and stay out of prison. He called drug addiction an “evil” that leads to crimes and requested funding from law enforcement for addiction treatment connected to drug and DUI courts.

Gilbertson is South Dakota’s the longest-serving chief justice and will leave the office in January next year.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.