SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person who survived a violent crash that killed three young people in rural Lincoln County, South Dakota over the weekend had his first court hearing Tuesday. 20-year-old Hayden Hall is accused of underage drinking and stealing a car.

Tuesday, we learned Hall was already facing other felony charges from a prior case and had just gotten out of jail just hours before the deadly crash. Hall, now housed in the Minnehaha County Jail, appeared in Lincoln County Court via video conferencing.

Hall was wearing a black and white striped prison uniform. His right arm is in a sling, and he walks with a limp. Hall was the only one to survive the rollover crash early Saturday morning about 10 miles northwest of Beresford. Two friends, ages 18 and 20, died in the crash.

According to law enforcement, Hall’s 19-year-old girlfriend was still alive when he left and walked about a mile to a nearby dairy operation. Instead of asking for help, sheriff’s investigators say he stole a car, drove to Beresford, and went to sleep. Lincoln County Sheriff Steven Swenson told us deputies went to the dairy and watched surveillance video of the car being stolen.

“We were able to figure out who the driver, who this person is who stole the car from the dairy. We backtracked that to his residence in Beresford where he was at with the stolen car,” Sheriff Steve Swenson told us on Monday.

In court Tuesday, the judge noted the results of a blood draw had determined Hall had alcohol in his system the morning of the crash. Along with having a stolen vehicle, he also faces charges of obstructing law enforcement, underage driving after drinking, being under 21, and having alcohol in a motor vehicle.

“The big takeaway from today’s charge is this particular defendant has been charged with a grand theft offense for the theft of the motor vehicle adjoining farm operation or neighboring farm operation,” said Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman.

We also learned Hall was already facing felony charges before the crash.

“The defendant had been indicted this past week on December 6th for three counts of felony child abuse and one count of aggravated eluding,” said Wollman.

In that case, Hall is accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase with three underage girls in the vehicle. Hall posted bond of a thousand dollars cash on Friday afternoon for the abuse and eluding charges, and less than 12 hours later was involved in the fatal crash and the alleged theft of a vehicle.

Today, Wollman told the judge Hall posed a potential danger to the public and asked for higher bond. Judge Rachel Rasmussen then raised Hall’s bond to $20,000 cash only. She also ordered him into the 24/7 sobriety program. Hall’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 27th.