Local teen makes an appearance on Jeopardy

A middle schooler from South Dakota got to test his knowledge on Jeopardy’s Teen Tournament.

“It was wonderful. I don’t think I can really explain it more than that. It was such a good experience,” said Ryan Presler, the South Dakota middle schooler.

His family has been supporting him and cheering him throughout his journey from the Scripps National Spelling Bee and now to the Jeopardy Stage.

Presler did well, and still has a shot at getting the wild card spot in the semifinals. We won’t know if he gets that shot or not until the episode airs on Friday.

