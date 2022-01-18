PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers will start reexamining the entire investigation against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on Tuesday.

After voting unanimously to issue five subpoenas for people to testify, the nine-member House Select Committee on Investigation will hear from those involved in the initial investigation in the days after Ravnsborg’s car struck and killed Joe Boever in September 2020.

A lawyer for Ravnsborg pleaded no contest in August to a pair of misdemeanors. A few months later in November, 58 members of the South Dakota House of Representatives voted in favor of a resolution to start the state’s first impeachment process.

KELOLAND News will have two reporters at the capitol in Pierre and will livestream the public testimony scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. You can watch testimony in the player above and this story will provide live updates throughout the meetings.

Agendas for the committee meetings say testimony will begin at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. and restart at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday until 6:30 p.m.

Scheduled to speak are Special Agents Jermaine Quam and Joe Arenz with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper John Berndt, Secretary Craig Price, Col. Rick Miller and Sgt. Kevin Kinney with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and John Daily with Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations.

On Monday, the committee issued 13-page list of documents with redactions ahead of testimony Tuesday and Wednesday.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) appointed six Republican representatives and two Democrat representatives to the select committee. The committee first met on Nov. 10 and hired Rapid City-based lawyer Sara Frankenstein as legal counsel.

In two meetings at the end of December, Gosch said committee members went through a large investigation file provided by South Dakota Department of Public Safety at the request of Gov. Kristi Noem.

The South Dakota Constitution says grounds for impeachment are “drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office.”

A simple majority of 36 representatives in the House would be necessary to impeach Ravnsborg, at which time the state Constitution states there’d be “Suspension of duties between impeachment and acquittal.” There’s then, at least, a 20-day delay until a Senate trial could be held. Senators could vote to convict, which would permanently remove Ravnsborg from office.

Ravnsborg’s first term as attorney general would end in January 2023, regardless of who the Republican Party nominates at a state convention and who voters choose in the November election.

Candidates for the position of attorney general are nominated at state conventions of each political party. The South Dakota Republican Party State Convention will be held June 23-25 at the Watertown Event Center.

Former attorney general Marty Jackley has stated he’ll seek the Republican attorney general nomination.

In 2018, Ravnsborg beat Democratic candidate Randy Seiler 55% to 45%, receiving 33,000 more votes than Seiler.