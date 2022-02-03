PIERRE, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem will be hosting a press conference.
It was scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. Watch it in the player above.
Prior to the conference, the governor will be signing her ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports’ bill.
by: Gage Teunissen
