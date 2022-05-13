SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City officials in Sioux Falls held a media briefing on Friday morning to discuss storm damage.

11:00 a.m.

Friends tell KELOLAND News that Annie Lanning of Sioux Falls died in the storm.

10:45 a.m.

Noem said that nursing home residents who were evacuated Thursday evening have found long-term living solutions following the storm.

Noem said there has never been a time like this where so many state agencies are on the ground responding to storm aftermath.



“Every agency is involved in some element,” Noem said.

TenHaken says the public has a responsibility to stay informed of their surroundings through their phones, local media, and warnings.

10:37 a.m.

There is no sense of injuries in Sioux Falls at this point.

The governor says there were injuries reported along I-90 and among residents trapped in homes.

Noem adds that the deaths reported were people in vehicles and recommends people take shelter in future storm events.

Officials remind residents that when a warning is issued, people should take shelter, not head outside to watch the storm.

TenHaken said no sirens sound for storms, hail or anything except for a tornado. “If you start to sound them too often, people start to disregard them.”

10:35 a.m.

Wind speeds ranged between 70 and 105 mph during Thursday’s storm.

City parks, trails, and golf courses are open in the City of Sioux Falls.

10:30 a.m.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says that a warning was issued around 4 p.m.

Local media, officials, and local government did everything they did to warn the public, the meteorologist said.

“There will be a next time, let’s make sure that all of us… are better prepared.”

Mike Milstead with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said that they doubled the number of available deputies ahead of the storm.

Milstead thanks volunteer crews that responded to the storm.

Milstead says there was a fatality reported just south of Colton as a husband and wife were on their way home to Wentworth. A chunk of wood went through the window of the car and 61-year-old Wendy Lape died from her injuries this morning.

Milstead that the chance of another fatality from downed power lines is high and warns residents to be careful and avoid the down lines.

10:25 a.m.

A representative with Xcel Energy asks residents to avoid downed power lines.

If there is an outage, Steve Kolbeck asks residents to report it by calling 1-800-895-1999.

10:20 a.m.

Regan Smith, Emergency Manager with the City of Sioux Falls is now speaking.

Agencies in Minnehaha County responded to more than 400 calls between 5 and 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Andy Berg says crews are restoring power in intersections across Sioux Falls. Any intersections with no working traffic lights should be treated as four-way stops at this time.

12th Street and Lyons is one location for wood debris in the city. Berg said the landfill will waive fees at the city landfill for debris.

Any debris smaller than 6 feet, Berg says they are asking volunteers to help clear branches from roads. Anything larger than 6 feet will be removed by the city.

10:15 a.m.

Kristi Turman with the Department of Public Safety is now speaking. The state is assessing whether they meet qualifications for FEMA assistance at this time.

The state must document $1.63 per capita or $1.44 million and each county must document $4.10 per capita to qualify for the declaration.

Turman recommends that homeowners work with insurance agent as well as reporting to the emergency manager to understand the damage of homes in their area.

10:10 a.m.

Noem says to keep in mind the rural residents and farmers impacted by Thursday’s storms.

The tribes have been reached out to, Noem says. There have not yet been requests for state assistance at this time.

“We’ll continue to have reports on different communities,” Noem said.

The sheriff and emergency manager director will be the point of contact in the counties affected.

Thursday evening Noem visited several towns to assess damage. Today, she’ll continue through Sioux Falls and Salem to see the storm damage.

Eleven cell phone towers were damaged as a result of the storm.

Noem urges patience with local response as they work through the damage and influx of calls.

“Check on your neighbors,” Noem said.

10:04 a.m.

Governor Kristi Noem is now speaking.

There are damage reports from 28 counties at this time, but there could be more Noem said.

An emergency operations center has been opened up and an emergency declaration has been declared.

The Highway Patrol was responding to accidents along I-90, Noem said.

The National Guard was activated Thursday evening as well.

Wildland fire crews are on their way to Castlewood to assist in the cleanup today. There were at least 60 homes with damage, Noem said.

Department of Corrections work release program will send individuals to help with cleanup in communities.

10:00 a.m.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city will have a website to answer questions regarding the storm and questions from residents.

TenHaken confirms one fatality in Sioux Falls.

He adds that tornado sirens only sound when there is a confirmed tornado which is why the sirens did not sound during Thursday’s storm.

The mayor wants residents to avoid downed powerlines and to treat all intersections as four-way stops if the lights are not working.