Little Big Town benefit concert in Sioux Falls rescheduled for June 19, 2021

This Jan. 13, 2020 photo shows members of the country group Little Big Town, from left, Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet posing for a portrait in New York to promote their new album “Nightfall,” out on Friday. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – The Little Big Town benefit concert set for Sioux Falls has been rescheduled for June 19, 2021 at 8 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The concert is presented by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation to benefit Feeding South Dakota.

Tickets already purchased for the event will be honored and valid for the new date, according to event organizers. Tickets start at $39.50 and are on sale now.

“While the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation is saddened by the postponement of not only this year’s Prime Time Gala, but also the concert, we are thrilled to have Little Big Town joining us at the 8th Annual Prime Time Gala & Concert on June 19, 2021,” said Ryan Eichler, President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation.

“Even though we aren’t able to get together in-person this year, our organization is committed to continuing our mission to provide the most vulnerable South Dakotans access to beef; the most complete and nourishing protein on earth,” said Eichler.

Eichler said that event sponsors and producers provided an initial donation of $150,000 to Feeding South Dakota.

“The people behind our state’s farms, ranches, and industry-related businesses are the most compassionate and giving people around. We are very proud to represent them and overwhelmed to facilitate this and future donations to Feeding South Dakota. We can’t wait to come together again in-person next June,” said the President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation.

Latest Stories