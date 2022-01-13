LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people that broke into vehicles on the south side of Harrisburg.

The sheriff’s office says the two individuals were spotted near Tiger Street and Prairie Ave. around 2:52 a.m. Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office is asking for people in that area to check their security camera footage to see if the suspects’ faces were captured.

You’re asked to call Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers if you have any information on the break-ins. Their number is 605-367-7007.