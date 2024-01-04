CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is warning people about an arrest scam.

Scammers are calling people in Lincoln County to inform them they have warrants for their arrests. The scammers inform people they must pay immediately by using a gift card or app to avoid being arrested.

They are using a computer system to make it appear that the call is legitimate and from the LCSO phone number when it is not a legitimate call.

LCSO will never call you demanding payment for a warrant by gift card, bitcoin or app.

If you receive one of these calls, do not give them any of your information and simply hand up.